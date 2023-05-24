Chicago White Sox News: Michael Kopech appears to be the way back
The Chicago White Sox have been in a good place lately. They won again on Wednesday which means that they are 7-3 in their last ten.
It is also another series win over a division rival as they took down the Cleveland Guardians in two out of three games.
Part of their recent success has been the pitching and nobody has been better than Michael Kopech. Over his last two starts, there really hasn't been anyone in the game better.
He appears to be focused and on point with his pitching which is just what the White Sox needed at this time. They are still in this race and Kopech is a big part of their chances.
The White Sox are happy with what Michael Kopech has been doing.
On Wednesday afternoon, he shut down the Cleveland Guardians with the good stuff. He went 7.0 innings of shutout pitching with only two hits and one walk against him. He also had a whopping nine strikeouts. For having all of those strikeouts, he was able to keep his pitch count low.
This start came five games after going 8.0 innings of shutout baseball against the Kansas City Royals last week. He had ten strikeouts in that game.
That means he is now 15 innings deep against division rivals in his last two starts and he didn't give up a single run while striking out 19. It has been a very nice little stretch for him.
We know how Dylan Cease can be as he is still working (and doing much better) to get out of a little funk. Lucas Giolito has been having a bounce-back year so far as well so this trio could end up being something nice by the time the season hits its stride.
When Kopech was acquired in the Chris Sale trade, it was expected that he'd be unbelievable. He has always had the stuff but injuries and inconsistencies with command have slowed him down. Well, he seems to be back now.