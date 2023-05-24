White Sox News: Tuesday's win came with a price that's no fun to pay
The Chicago White Sox won their game on Tuesday night. It was a good showing against the Cleveland Guardians to even up the series. Obviously, winning the big games against division rivals is extra important right now.
Luis Robert Jr. was the only player in the Chicago White Sox lineup on Tuesday that had multiple hits. Neither of them was a home run but he has been doing lots of that lately as well.
He is cruising to a big season with the team that could have him in MVP conversations. He never hit more than 13 home runs in a season (a lot of that had to do with injury) but he already has 13 home runs right now and it isn't even June.
In addition to the amazing offense that he has been providing, he has been elite defensively at a premier position (centerfield). There is little doubt that he will be considered for the All-Star Game.
The Chicago White Sox lost a big key to their team on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, this win over the Guardians on Tuesday night came at a price as Luis Robert Jr. left with an injury. He is day-to-day with right hip tightness.
Robert has been a player that has dealt with injuries a lot in his career so this isn't fun to hear at all. They need him on the field at all times if they are going to get back in the race.
When you have a player this good at baseball, it is tough to see them go down. He has that kind of game-changing ability. The White Sox are truly lucky to have him but it won't be as lucky if they need to place him on an Injured List of any kind.
Manager Pedro Grifol did say that Robert is going to be missing from the lineup on Wednesday but he also claims that he is good. Even if he is good as his manager suggests, missing him from the lineup in a rubber match like this is a tough break.
Luis Robert, when he is on the field giving it his all, is clearly important to the franchise as a whole. It would be nice to see him back in the lineup this weekend.