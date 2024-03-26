These Players Have Reportedly Won Jobs So Far for the Chicago White Sox
By Todd Welter
Spring training is officially over for the Chicago White Sox. All that is left between now and Opening Day on Thursday is the 26-man roster getting finalized.
However, who knows when the news will come out after manager Pedro Grifol made a very confusing statement.
The Chicago White Sox had a couple of position battles going on during Cactus League play. Now news of who won those jobs will trickle in.
Here are the reports of who has made the team among the position battles at starting right fielder, fourth outfielder, utility infielder, fifth starter, and in the bullpen...
Jordan Leasure
The rookie bullpen arm had a great spring and is being rewarded with a spot on the 26-man roster.
Bryan Shaw
The veteran reliever had a terrible spring with a 14.73 ERA, but he has made the team according to reports.
Shaw did save four games late in the 2023 season for the Sox. Remember, spring training stats do not mean anything.
Kory Lee
He is making the Opening Day roster after Max Stassi had to be placed on the 10-day IL.
It looks like he will be going back to Triple-A Charlotte once Stassi returns from his injury.
Kevin Pillar
The veteran outfielder was cut last Friday only to be re-signed to a major-league deal on Sunday. It was a weird way to get him on the 40-man roster, but they are getting him at a reported cheaper rate. It is safe to bet he is the fourth outfielder or being platooned with Dominic Fletcher to start in right.
Braden Shewmake
An ankle injury is not going to keep him off the initial 26-man roster. He is reported to have won the utility infield job over Danny Mendick and Zach Remillard.
Tanner Banks & Dominic Leone
SoxMachine.com's James Fegan is hearing Banks has won a bullpen job. He also is hearing Dominic Leone will get the final available bullpen spot. He projects the Sox will roll with Leasure, Shaw, Banks, Leone, Michael Kopech, Steven Wilson, Tim Hill, John Brebbia, and Deivi Garcia. The Sox can go with nine bullpen arms as they will not need a fifth starter until April 9th.
Garrett Crochet is moving to the starting rotation, but he has only thrown 73 career innings. It is unlikely he will be going deep into games for a while, so it makes sense to career the extra bullpen arms.