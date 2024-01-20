Chicago White Sox prospect named top-10 in position by MLB Pipeline
The White Sox found a gem.
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox have added Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi this offseason, but it's prospect Edgar Quero who will be the future of the club behind the dish. Chicago's 20-year-old No. 3 prospect has a chance to be one of the best catchers in baseball in the coming years. Stassi and Maldonado could certainly help him complete that task.
MLB Pipeline recently released their top-10 catching prospects, ranking Quero as the No. 9 ranked catching prospect in Major League Baseball. Notable names ahead of him include Ethan Salas, Jeferson Quero, Harry Ford, and Kyle Teel.
Another accolade to the young prospects list, which is becoming quite long at this point.
Quero has a hit tool graded at 55, a power tool of 45, a run tool of 40, an arm tool of 50, and a fielding tool of 50. His overall grade is 55, according to MLB.com.
The switch-hitter was acquired by the White Sox for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. Ky Bush also came back in the deal for Chicago.
It's uncertain if he will be invited to Spring Training as the team hasn't announced it yet, but it'd make sense if they did given the possibility of making an impact in the near future.
In 902 MiLB at-bats, Quero has slashed .279/.409/.448. He's hit 28 home runs and has driven in 162 during that span. During 2023, he had 368 at-bats, all in AA. He slashed .255/.380/.351 with just six home runs.
The power numbers were down and while that's certainly a concern, it's tough to judge a 20-year-old for what he did in his third professional season. His struggles last season could be another reason why he's at big league camp. The more at-bats the better and with Stassi and Maldonado there to help, he can learn the ropes.