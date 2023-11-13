This Chicago White Sox rumor makes total sense for them
The Chicago White Sox have been quiet lately when it comes to additions or big trades. Nothing big has happened yet but that kind of applies to the whole league too. There have been some big-time manager moves already but now we shift our focus to the players.
There have been some big departures over the last handful of weeks though. We know that Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks, Yasmani Grandal, and Elvis Andrus aren't going to be back but they are going to need to be replaced long-term.
Over the weekend, a rumor came out from Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He always seems to have something to say about the White Sox and a lot of people believe him because of his connections to the franchise.
According to Nightengale, the White Sox are willing to move on from any player on their roster except for Luis Robert Jr. who just had a career year in 2023 on a bad team. He is one of the best players in Major League Baseball.
Nightengale was also quick to point out that this includes Dylan Cease who had a down year in 2023 after being one of the best pitchers in the league in 2022. It would honestly be more surprising if they kept him than if they traded him at this point.
The Chicago White Sox need to make smart decisions this off-season.
Hopefully, this is all true. The White Sox shouldn't want to get rid of Robert any time soon. He is one of the best players in the league and has a few years of control left. There is no reason to get rid of him right now.
This is also a team that went 61-101 last year so there is no reason to keep anyone else besides their one MVP-caliber player. They need to start building around him. If a better option comes along and it comes at the expense of the players they currently have, so be it.
Chris Getz, whose hire came with plenty of criticism, has a hard job right now. The fact that he is keeping an open mind about everything and everyone is good news.
Hopefully, the right moves are made to help this team become a winner again sometime soon. As you may remember from 2021, the league is better when the White Sox are good. Making good roster decisions is going to be the key.