Former general manager suggests why the Chicago White Sox should trade Garrett Crochet & Luis Robert Jr.
By Todd Welter
The trade rumors around the Chicago White Sox are running hot and heavy as the trade deadline nears.
That is because the White Sox have the best starting pitcher available on the market in All-Star Garrett Crochet along with possibly the most talented hitter in former All-Star Luis Robert Jr.
The Sox are reported to have a huge asking price for Crochet and LRJ. It makes sense considering both players have multiple years left of club control while being in their peak performance years.
By the time the White Sox will be competitive again is also when the club control on both Crochet and Robert Jr. runs out.
That is why former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O'Dowd suggested that the Sox should move both of them now.
O'Dowd was the GM of the 2007 Rockies that made the franchise's only World Series appearance. The Rockies also made the playoffs in 2009 when he ran the organization.
His point is a fair one that White Sox general manager Chris Getz should remove any last remnants of the 2021 AL Central Division Championship team and start from scratch. The Sox do not have to trade Crochet and LRJ, but their trade value will never be higher.
Plus, it is unlikely either will be with the team after 2027. Robert Jr. is represented by Scott Boras, so you can bet he is going to free agency after 2027. Crochet only has two years left of club control after this season. 2026 is the soonest someone can reasonably expect the Sox to compete for the AL Central title again.
The Sox briefly engaged Crochet in contract extension talks, but it yielded no deal, and that is one of the main reasons the franchise is motivated to move an ace they drafted and developed. The lack of bats in the farm system and not taking an impact high in the draft is another reason the Sox want to trade their All-Star pitcher.
Not having a foundational impact bat is a big reason the organization is the worst team in baseball.
You could argue Luis Robert Jr. is that impact player in the lineup, but he has had only one full season in his five-year career where he has lived up to his immense talent.
Otherwise, he has been hurt or inconsistent. O'Dowd is suggesting being part of two straight dreadful teams is also wearing on his game.
LRJ missed a good chunk of the pre-All-Star break portion of the schedule, and he has been inconsistent ever since he returned. The Seattle Mariners do boast a farm system with plenty of bats that can turn into franchise anchors. Their top 10 prospects are position players with their top three prospects all 21 or younger.
Robert Jr. is still talented and highly thought of in the league. He might not be the anchor of a lineup in the same vein as Frank Thomas or Paul Konerko. He might be more like the sidekick hitter in the lineup like Robin Ventura or Jermaine Dye.
That means the White Sox must still look for that franchise guy like Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu. The team's top prospect, Colson Montgomery, has the talent, but he is struggling to hit velocity at Triple-A. He might be nothing more than a younger version of Paul DeJong.
Dealing Crochet and Robert Jr. is one way to give the Sox more chances to get a franchise bat in the batting order.