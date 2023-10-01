The Chicago White Sox season is officially over in 2023
The Chicago White Sox season has mercifully come to an end. It has been one of the worst seasons in franchise history in almost every way. They hit the 100-loss mark, played terrible baseball, and had tons of off-the-field press that didn’t make things pretty.
On Sunday, they finished the year with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the 11th inning. The 2023 season comes to an end with a record of 61-101. It is a terrible record for a terrible team. For a franchise that should be competing for championships based on previous expectations, they are awful.
The game went to extra innings with a score of 0-0. Each team was pitching very well which is evident with the score. Both teams got the ghost runner to score in the 10th inning but the Padres did it again in the 11th. Of course, the White Sox were unable to do so which cost them the game.
One player that deserves some extra praise in this game is Zach Remillard. He had three hits in the ballgame and one RBI. That was the only White Sox RBI of the day and those three hits were the most on the team. In fact, the rest of the squad only had four total.
The Chicago White Sox are officially done with the 2023 MLB season.
It would be a lot more fun to be getting ready for the playoffs but the reality is that they are one of the worst teams in the league so it is the off-season now.
There will be plenty of time to recap the season that was and preview the off-season but for now, there is still a lot to digest.
White Sox fans deserve a lot better than what they were given this year. This team is horrible and the team made it seem like they don't care a lot of the time.
At this point, we can only hope that Chris Getz can help the team take steps forward. We can also hope that 2024 is much better but there is work to be done. No matter what, White Sox fans will always care about this team.