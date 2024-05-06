The Chicago White Sox should trade Michael Kopech to the Chicago Cubs
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. They are sitting at the bottom of the AL Central Standings with their putrid record of 8-26.
As for the Chicago Cubs, they are tied for first place in the NL Central Division with the Milwaukee Brewers. At 21-14, they are looking like a squad that could be in the postseason after game 162.
One area of concern for the Cubs this season has been their bullpen. They don't use it with as much confidence as a first-place team should.
As we've seen in the playoffs, you need a good bullpen to succeed once you get there. The Cubs need help in that area.
The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs could work out a trade
The White Sox have a few players that could help them in that area but none more prominent than Michael Kopech.
Kopech isn't the starter that everyone thought he'd become but he is a more than reliable reliever out of the bullpen.
On Sunday, he pitched in extra innings and earned the win for the White Sox over the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a series win for the White Sox who won't have many of those this season.
Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs staff could help Kopech get the most out of his game. He'd also be on a good team which would add extra motivation.
It hasn't been an easy road for Kopech to get to this point. That applies to struggles both on and off the field.
A fresh start on the other side of town where they are winning would do great things for him and his career. The best version of Kopech would help the Cubs win.
The Cubs have a few minor-league players that would be worth the risk for the White Sox. There is a deal to be done involving Kopech.
The two teams have made trades with each other a lot since 2016 and some big names have been swapped.
Kopech could be the next one in the line of players that hit the other side of town and had some success. It is something for both squads to think about for sure.