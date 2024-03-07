How The Starting Right Fielder Position Battle Is Going So Far During Spring Training
Gavin Sheets, Dominic Fletcher, and Zach DeLoach are competing for the starting job. Veterans Rafael Ortega, Mark Payton, Brett Phillips, and Kevin Pillar are also vying for the job.
By Todd Welter
Another season is about to start for the Chicago White Sox and that means the team will have another different Opening Day starting right fielder.
Ever since Jermaine Dye's tenure concluded in 2009, the Sox have had nine different Opening Day starters in right. They have also pinned their hopes on the likes of Avisail Garcia, Nomar Mazara, and Oscar Colas as players who could develop into long-term starters. None of them have panned out.
Colas is still with the team, but he is now being tried out at first base. However, with the way the team demoted him late last season, during which the team lost 101 games, he probably does not figure to be in the plans to be a starter anytime soon.
He did get two at-bats and was a late-inning replacement in right during yesterday's Spring Training loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not reach base in either of those ABs. Colas is also hitting just .188, so it is highly unlikely he will be the Opening Day starter.
General manager Chris Getz and manager Pedro Grifol are looking at seven possible options to put out there in right.
Gavin Sheets spent his first two seasons as a backup outfielder and first baseman is being given a shot to win the job. Getz also traded for prospects ready to contribute at the big-league level in Dominic Fletcher and Zach DeLoach.
Getz also brought in veterans Rafael Ortega, Mark Payton, Brett Phillips, and Kevin Pillar as non-roster invitees to Spring Training.