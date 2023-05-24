Chicago White Sox take another series from Cleveland Guardians
The Chicago White Sox are on a roll now. They have taken another series which has them close to being back in contention for the AL Central Division.
This time, they took down the Cleveland Guardians in a big series. After splitting the first two games of the three-game set, they won the rubber match in somewhat dominating fashion.
The most notable part of the game was the pitching performance of Michael Kopech. He went 7.0 innings of shutout baseball where he only gave up two hits and one walk. He had nine strikeouts in the effort. He should be very happy with this performance against this Guardians lineup.
Reynaldo Lopez have up two hits in the 8th inning but he got out of it without any damage. Jimmy Lambert shut things down in the 9th to hold off the Guardians.
The Chicago White Sox got what they needed in game 3 of this series.
Six runs were scored in the game thanks to some really nice days at the plate for certain people. They scored one run in the third inning and then tacked on five in the fourth for the 6-0 win.
Tim Anderson, Jake Burger, Romy Gonzalez, and Seby Zavala had RBIs in the contest. Yoan Moncada, Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, Clint Frazier, and Romy Gonzalez all scored runs at different times in the game off of these RBIs.
Clint Frazier and Romy Gonzalez are guys that deserve a little bit of extra love following this game. They have both spent time in AAA this season but have come up and played very well up to this point. The White Sox need some depth right now and these guys have been providing it.
Luis Robert was absent from this game which is never fun to see but it appears that he is going to be okay. We will see if he actually comes back on Thursday as the White Sox start a new series against the Detroit Tigers.
Lucas Giolito will take the mound in this game against Alex Faedo. If the White Sox can have a good series in Detroit, they will be even closer to catching the top spot in the division. We'll see how this goes. Another big series win over Cleveland could go a long way.