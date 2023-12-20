Chicago White Sox waive former top-30 prospect
The Chicago White Sox have waived a former top prospect.
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox have waived former top 30 MLB prospect Luis Patiño, according to the club. Patiño, who was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the White Sox, was acquired for cash.
Patiño was a part of the trade that sent Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres. At the time of the deal, he was a top-30 prospect in Major League Baseball. Patiño looked to be a staple in the Rays rotation, but that didn't end up being the case.
The newly turned 24-year-old has found little success at the big league level, posting a career ERA of 5.02. In 2023, he appeared in seven games for the White Sox, throwing 17.2 innings and posting an ERA of 3.57. He struck out 13 but walked 12, showing major command issues at times.
The 2023 season was arguably the best he's looked in his career. However, there was still a need for improvement in certain areas, especially his walk numbers.
This move was made because the White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Josimar Cousin from AA Birmingham.
Josimar appeared in 15 games across Rookie Ball to AA in 2023, posting an ERA of 5.56 and striking out 47 hitters in 55 innings. Cousin was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba and is now on the 40-man roster.
Patiño has certainly had his struggles, but he wasn't close to the problem for Chicago last season. Josimar likely won't be the answer to all of the questions they have heading into the 2024 season.
As the White Sox likely move into a rebuild, waiving Patiño is an interesting decision. He showed in the early parts of his career that he has decent stuff and can pitch in the bigs. Keeping project arms like him should be in their interest moving forward.