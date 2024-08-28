The Chicago White Sox waste a Garrett Crochet start in foolish fashion
By Todd Welter
Mother Nature spared us from having to see the Chicago White Sox potentially lose another game last night.
Game 1 of a three-game set between the Sox and Rangers game was suspended due to rain. The problem was ace pitcher Garrett Crochet had thrown four pitches before the tarp came onto the field.
That's right folks, despite it raining in Illinois most of the day and beat reporters posting pictures of literal dark clouds hanging over Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox pushed through with starting the game.
Four pitches into the top of the first, those literal dark clouds opened up and these unexpected storms according to the Sox never let up. The game was suspended and will start back up at 4:10 pm CST today with a straight doubleheader being played.
It also means Garrett Crochet's start was wasted.
Reports have Chris Flexen pitching the rest of the first game since he was originally slated to start the second game of the three-game set tonight. Since Flexen has been moved up, the team will go with a bullpen game in the second game of the twin bill.
Such is the bad luck the Sox are facing during this miserable season.
It is also an example of the foolishness and stupidity this club keeps displaying that has them on track to finish worse than the 1962 New York Mets--the team that finished with the worst record in the 162-game era.
Crochet is on an innings limit since this is his first full season as a starting pitcher, so it was not like he was going to throw deep into this game. He has only pitched in 27 innings since July as this season will be the most innings he has thrown since college. Interim manager Grady Sizemore indicated before the game that shutting him down for the season is around the corner.
That means the Sox wasted the last few remaining starts from a pitcher who is capable of giving the Sox a rare chance to win, even if he is only throwing four innings.
There have been figurative dark clouds hanging over the White Sox whenever they take the field this season. If literal storm clouds are hanging over the park, maybe it is a good idea to delay the start of the game to see if they clear out.
Instead, someone thought it was a good idea to make sure the game started on time to make sure concession sales still took place. Being shortsighted is one of the many reasons on a scroll list of why the White Sox have lost 100 games before September has even started.