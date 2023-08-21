The Chicago White Sox will face the red-hot Seattle Mariners
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team. They have two wins out of their last five games and all of the losses have been pretty ugly. Everyone should want to play them.
One team that really needs to take advantage of a squad like the White Sox right now is the Seattle Mariners. They are right on the cusp of being a playoff team. All they need to do is have a strong finish and they will be in.
For a long time, it seemed as if the Wild Card was the only way this team could make the playoffs. Well, they are in a Wild Card spot right now and we will see if it lasts.
However, some things may be shifting in the very good AL West Division. This is a division that has been dominated by the two teams from Texas all season long.
However, both the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers were swept this weekend at home. In the case of the Astros, the Mariners were the team that swept them so they gained tons of ground.
The Chicago White Sox have the red-hot Seattle Mariners next at home.
That win for the sweep was the sixth straight win for the Mariners. They are 7-3 in their last ten. That’s not bad for a team that sold a little bit at the deadline but still expects to be good.
Entering play on Monday, the Rangers still lead the west. They have a 2.5 game over the Astros and a 3.0 game lead over the Mariners. A lot can happen here with more than a month to go in the season.
The White Sox can do one of two things here. They could either roll over and allow the Mariners to dominate them. The Houston Astros are hosting the Boston Red Sox while the Texas Rangers are headed west to play the Arizona Diamondbacks.
If the Mariners stay hot and beat the White Sox, they could be at the top of the division in no time. The Sox won’t impact this race anymore the rest of the way as they are done with those three teams after Wednesday’s tilt with the Mariners.
Touki Toussaint is going to face off against Luis Castillo on Monday night. Obviously, that is not a matchup that favors the White Sox at all. Crazier things have happened in this game but don’t expect much from the White Sox bats in this game.
Honestly, it is fun to see your favorite team play spoiler if they aren’t going to the playoffs. We’ll see if the White Sox are able to at least make it respectable.