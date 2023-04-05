Chicago White Sox win at home in a very bizarre game
The Chicago White Sox were beaten badly in their home opener. In game two of the three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, they were out to prove that it was just a fluke. They got themselves back to .500 with a win over them but it was a bizarre game.
This was their first win at home. Some clutch hitting in the first inning allowed the White Sox to get out to a 2-0 lead. When you give Dylan Cease two runs, that is good enough to be in line for the win when he departs.
Cease had most of his pitches going okay in this one but his slider wasn't clicking like it normally does. There were a lot of walks in this one as a result (Cease walked five after having no walks in his first start) but he still only gave up one run on one hit and it was a solo shot.
He still also managed to have eight strikeouts as well. Cease is off to an amazing start to a season in which he wants to compete for the Cy Young once again. When he left the game after five, the White Sox were in line for the win.
The Chicago White Sox earned their first home win of the 2023 season.
They did end up getting the win as everyone on the offense carried their own weight. Everyone in the starting lineup reached base at least once except for Tim Anderson who was ejected from the game.
The reason that Anderson was ejected from the game was kind of weird. He was rung up on strikes when he called for a timeout and it wasn't granted to him but there was a lot of confusion surrounding it. He had some words for the umpire but wasn't tossed yet.
Luis Robert, one White Sox plate appearance later, was rung up on a ball way off the plate. He or the White Sox bench didn't love the call either. Giants pitcher Logan Webb started chirping the White Sox dugout and Tim Anderson got ejected for yelling back at him.
The umpire clearly thought that Anderson was talking to him. It was an atrocious umpire game all around. Major League Baseball has had this problem for a few years now as these guys make it all about themselves.
Andrew Vaughn had a great day at the plate as he had one hit that went for an RBI. Clutch hitting from Vaughn is going to be very important to this team as the season moves. He needs to be a force in the middle of this lineup.
On the defensive side of things, the weirdness continued. Vaughn did make an amazing play on a dive to save Dylan Cease from giving up another hit. He clearly loves playing first base.
There was also a play where he would have made the catch but the ball was hit so hard that it burst a hole in his glove and went right through. Again, this was a rather weird game. The good news is that the White Sox found a way to win.
A lot of players deserve praise for their offensive performances in this one but Elvis Andrus' one hit was extra special as it was the 2000th in his career. That is an incredible milestone for him to reach.
On Thursday, this team will look to get over .500 for the first time this season and stay there. Alex Wood will be on the mound for the Giants and he will face Lance Lynn. It will be nice to see them go for the series win in the rubber match game.