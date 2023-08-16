The Chicago White Sox have won six straight games at Wrigley Field
The Chicago White Sox, as you know, came into this series with the Chicago Cubs on the down. They haven’t won a lot of games this season as they still haven’t hit 50 yet and we’re halfway through August.
However, no matter what, beating the Cubs should be a top priority for the White Sox. They are meaningless games in the grand scheme of things but fans of both sides care deeply.
Back in July, the Cubs won both games at Guaranteed Rate Field and the White Sox started selling that night. No literally, they traded Lucas Giolito within hours of it ending.
Now, the series has shifted to Wrigley Field. Thanks to a big Luis Robert Jr. home run late in the game that broke a 3-3 tie, the White Sox were able to win the game.
The Chicago White Sox did get the big win over the Chicago Cubs.
The pitching staff did well in this game as they only gave up three runs to a hot Cubs lineup. They only got offense from an Ian Happ home run and a Seiya Suzuki home run.
All three runs came off of starting pitcher Touki Toussaint. The bullpen shut it down from there and that included Aaron Bummer who has been horrible recently. Every now and again, it is nice to see a dominating performance like this.
With this win, the White Sox have taken their last six games played at Wrigley Field. That is just straight dominance on the road against their crosstown rivals.
This is also an example of the White Sox playing spoiler. Every team that the Cubs needed to lose did also so they didn’t fall any further in the standings but they did miss an opportunity to gain some ground.
Expect the Cubs to be upset about this in the second game and bring their best. When the White Sox play to their potential though, they can get it done. Hopefully, they do.
If the White Sox win this series finale on Wednesday night, they will tie the season series and keep the Crosstown Cup. If the Cubs win, they will take it back to the wrong side of town for the first time since 2020.
Mike Clevinger is going to be on the mound for the White Sox in this game. He was scheduled to face Marcus Stroman but he won’t go because of an injury. His replacement is still yet to be announced.
Again, it doesn’t mean all that much but it would be really nice for the White Sox to win this game and keep that trophy. Beating them is always amazing no matter what.