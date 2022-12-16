Chicago White Sox won't trade Tim Anderson but should listen to offers
As baseball's offseason continues, Chicago White Sox fans continue to wait for management to do something by way of free agent signing or trade to improve the club.
The organization bypassed known commodities in the free agent market last season and did nothing to fill gaps in the lineup by the trade deadline.
General manager Rick Hahn made it known not long ago the team would most likely venture down the trade route to bolster the roster. Hahn even went so far as to say that the team could be open to making a blockbuster-type move.
Hahn told reporters earlier this month:
" "This year, we have to be open-minded given the way we performed in ’22. Does it mean that’s what’s going to happen? Not necessarily, but we at least have to be open-minded to something like that.”"
So, while Hahn and company try to figure out who could be moved to help the team (closer Liam Hendriks' name has been mentioned), one name they won't be floating out there is Tim Anderson. The club has made it known to teams around the league that Anderson will be back with the White Sox next year.
The Chicago White Sox have had some good times with Tim Anderson.
After an injury-plagued season left Anderson to play just 79 games last year, the club is hoping he, along with Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, and Yasmani Grandal can all have bounce-back seasons to get the club back to the playoffs.
What the White Sox see in Anderson is a player who at 29 years of age still has some good years of baseball in him. He has been to two All-Star games, was a Silver Slugger Award winner, and won a batting title. His value at the top of the order is very good as he can hit for both average and power.
Perhaps just as important if not more so to the club, he is under team control for the next two years at a pretty reasonable price. The White Sox exercised an option for $12.5 million in 2023 and have another one for $14 million the following season.
Anderson is not one of the top defensive shortstops but that is an area the White Sox as a whole need to be better at.
Still, since 2019, Anderson has hit over .300 each year with a .348 on-base and .475 slugging percentage.
Anderson is a terrific athlete which leads to a school of thought that he could make the transition to outfield rather easily. The White Sox's efforts to turn infielders Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets into outfielders didn't go so well.
However, Anderson could adapt quicker because of his speed, agility, and arm strength. It could also be the type of thing that extends his career a few more years while Colson Montgomery comes up to take over at shortstop.
No one on the team right now should be considered off-limits as far as a trade is concerned. The White Sox still have a ways to go to fill in holes and make the roster stronger.
Even though the White Sox say they won't move Anderson, they can't turn a deaf ear to suitors who inquire about him. If a "blockbuster" move is to be made and Anderson can bring a nice haul back in return, Hahn has to be willing to take a chance on moving the player who is now the face of the team.