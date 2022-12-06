White Sox Rumors: Teams are asking about Liam Hendriks's availability
The Chicago White Sox very well might go the trade route to help their team this offseason. They are simply not the team (under Jerry Reinsdorf) that is going to spend a lot of money in free agency. It is a rotten shame but it is the way that it is.
One way for Rick Hahn to get the most out of this core that he has built is to supplement it by getting creative. Trading someone like Liam Hendriks could be a good way for him to add some help in other areas or simply free up a lot of money that they are currently spending on their roster.
Hendriks is scheduled to make 14 million dollars in 2023. He will get 15 million in 2024 if his club-option is picked up by whatever team he is on. However, if he is traded, that 2024 option will become guarantee for him. If he is bought out in 2024, he will get 1.5 million annually for 10 years (15 million).
Those are some complicating things to consider if you are a team trying to trade for him but nobody actually sees him playing poorly over the duration of the contract. He is one of the best closers in all of baseball and can be number one in any given week.
Liam Hendriks is one of the best closers the White Sox have ever had.
The new report out there is that the White Sox haven't been shopping him but other teams are asking about him. That makes total sense as any contender would want a closer like this. He has a no-trade clause that can veto a trade to five teams.
This would be a significant trade in the league if it were to happen. The White Sox would free up a lot of money and probably get something pretty cool in return as well so again, they might want to consider all of their options.
If they were to lose him, the negative would be that a top-flight closer is heading out the door. He would also be taking an amazing ability to be a great teammate, energy, leadership, compete level, and an overall great personality with him.
Again, the White Sox might wait until the free agent market settles down to take advantage of this stuff but you just never know. Hopefully, regardless of what happens, both sides get what they need.