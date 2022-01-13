Chris Getz's vision has the Chicago White Sox facing repeat of 2024

Well, if Chicago White Sox fans didn't think things could get any worse, they were mistaken.

During Saturday night's broadcast of the game between the White Sox and Oakland A's, general manager Chris Getz stated, "We're not gonna be working heavy in free agency. We've got guys on the field right now who need to improve their game. A lot of young players who just need to make adjustments to be more productive."

"Improve" is understating what needs to happen. Getz needed to add the adverb "drastically" to that statement.



Saying the young guys need to make adjustments to be more productive is somewhat of a cop-out. Any team with young players who they were high on and who underachieved could declare the same thing.



In Getz's defense, he is simply defending his players, especially those he worked with through his time overseeing the farm system. He has to put on a face of being confident in his players



Nonetheless, it might not be as simple as just making adjustments. It is very possible the talent isn't good enough.

While dreams of landing a Juan Soto in the offseason have seemingly been dashed, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team will not be a major player in the free agent market. Remember the rumors several years back about Manny Machado and Bryce Harper coming to the southside? How'd that turn out?

The White Sox have never really gone after top free agents who are available nor have they built a solid foundation through the farm system. This is a problem that needs to be addressed if things are going to change.

No one seemed to know how the team was going to navigate yet another rebuild heading into next season. However, Getz seemingly revealed his plan for the club going forward: play the young guys, hope they improve and not put much money into improving the club until necessary-if ever.

Well, if the White Sox are going to run it back with mostly the same group of guys next season, chances are there won't be a dramatic improvement. In fact, a case could be made the futility record could be in jeopardy again.

Getz was criticized for the return-or lack thereof-of talent when he dealt Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, Erick Fedde, Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech. If what he obtained in those deals doesn't pan out, this rebuild could go on for a very long time.

Additionally, if the team is in the same boat next season, would he be willing to part with young talent if they are performing well? If so, you can probably add more time to the rebuild.

Also, don't forget the possible movement of pitcher Garrett Crochet and centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. in the upcoming offseason. The rebuild plan will have time added to it after those deals as well.

It would be one thing if this current team was comprised from the get-go of nothing but young players the club was evaluating. The embarrassingly low win total might be more acceptable if that was the case.

Problem is, it isn't, and the future isn't looking too bright right now. Hard to think getting to 60 wins next season will be viewed as a major step forward.