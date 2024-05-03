Do not expect much offense when the Chicago White Sox take on the St. Louis Cardinals
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox head to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals for a three-game series.
That series may set the game of baseball offensively back a century. Both teams are currently among the worst offenses in baseball.
Let's count the ways the Sox and the Cardinals are terrible hitting the ball...
The White Sox are 29th in team average, 26th is where the Cardinals rank. The Sox are dead last in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. The Cards are 25th, 27th, and 28th in those categories.
Only the Cardinals have hit fewer home runs than the White Sox. The Sox are also in last when it comes to hard-hit percentage while the Cardinals are 25th. Chicago's American League team is also the worst when it comes to wRC+ while St. Louis is 25th.
The Sox have been shut out eight times during the first 31 games. The team is off to its worst start in its 124 year history.
The Cardinals start might not be as bad as the Sox, but they are three games under .500. It is mostly because they struggle to score runs. The Sox are the worst in that category while the Redbirds are 20 runs better, good for 28th.
Maybe, both offenses will explode in this three-game weekend series. The chances are slim, at least for the White Sox with Sonny Gray on the mound for the Cardinals tonight. He has a 1.16 ERA and a WHIP under one. He also has a career 3.58 ERA against the Southsiders.
The Cardinals have a chance to put up some offense with Brad Keller making his first start of the season and a bullpen that has been worked a lot.
Also, Lance Lynn goes on Saturday, and he is back to his old form now that he returned to St. Louis. The Sox will counter him with Erick Fedde on Saturday. He has been outstanding lately so that game should be a good, old-fashioned pitcher's duel.
Finally, Garrett Crochet is on the hump on Sunday. If he pitches like he did in his last start, runs for the Cardinals will be hard to come by.