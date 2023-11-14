Dream Chicago White Sox starting lineup for the 2024 season
The Chicago White Sox are looking for some changes this off-season. With Chris Getz as the new man in charge, we know some huge moves could be on the horizon. The rumors suggest that big things could be coming and no one is safe.
However, some of the guys that were there last year are naturally going to be there in 2024 but only the ones that make an impact should be locked into starting roles. This is what the perfect starting lineup would be on a "dream White Sox team":
Leading off for the dream White Sox is left fielder Andrew Benintendi.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of faith that Andrew Benintendi is going to be a good player for them. He has had a good career up to this point but he was awful for the White Sox in 2023.
Now, he will be looking to bounce back in a big way in 2024. With Tim Anderson gone, the leadoff spot is now open. He will surely be the guy who has the first crack at it on a full-time basis. He earned it at times last year but he really wasn't that good at all.
With a full off-season and no free agency stuff, this is his chance to focus on baseball and being ready for spring training. If he does all of those things well, he could end up being a great candidate for a bounce back year.
If he is leading off for the White Sox, he is also going to be their left fielder. Both of these areas are spots where he must be better.