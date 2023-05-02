Dylan Cease needs to bounce back in his next start for White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have been miserable to watch over the last few weeks. They finally earned their first win in 11 tries this past Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays and fans are hoping that this is the beginning of a long and helpful winning streak.
We can only hope that it is.
It’s important that Chicago has all hands on deck to help them win games. From the pitchers to the batters and the coaching staff, everyone must pitch in to help them try to win.
One person that can step up and help the White Sox get back to some sense of normalcy is their ace pitcher Dylan Cease.
Cease had a stellar start to the season but has fallen off a bit and is struggling, much like the rest of the team. But Cease can get back to normal and be able to perform much better even as soon as his next start.
The Chicago White Sox need more from Dylan Cease this week.
Cease will throw against the Minnesota Twins this Wednesday night and hopes are that he will return to form and be able to help the White Sox beat their division foe. What can Cease do to help get back to normal and be the pitcher he was last season?
Taking things slow and getting in the right frame of mind is something that he needs to be able to do. He’s just got to dig deep and remember what made him a success in 2022.
The cast around Cease also needs to step up and perform better than they have been. This is evident by the struggles that the defense has had.
Cease cannot do it all alone. He needs help from the defense and he has not been getting it. It also helps when your batters can score and the White Sox have not been able to do much of that lately either.
Cease needs to get his mind back and straight, think clearly, and deliver on the mound. He can do that. He’s a professional and he’s very good at what he does. He just needs to remember what he is capable of and perform.
Cease can turn his season around and end up in the conversation for the Cy Young Award at the end of the year.
As it stands right now, Cease has started a total of six games and has won two while losing one. His ERA is 4.15 and his WHIP is 1.38. He has 37 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.
Cease was the opening-day starter for the White Sox and is really the best pitcher that they have on staff although Lucas Giolito is starting to show some stuff.
The White Sox need Cease to play better. They need everyone to play better. Hopefully, the win against the Rays gives this team new life and inspires everyone, including Cease, to play better when they resume play against the Twins on Tuesday.
Maybe this team will get back on track and be a much better team than they have been and win a lot of games.
We shall soon see.