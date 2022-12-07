Dylan Cease was snubbed from yet another MLB accolade
Dillon Cease was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball last season and it was incredible to watch. He made things a lot more bearable as this team was brutal for most of the year. They would not have finished with a .500 record without his elite stuff all season long.
As a result of his magic, he came in second place for the American League Cy Young Award. He only lost out to future Hall of Fame superstar Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros who was a tick better this year. There is nothing to be upset about there as it was an amazing year for him.
It was bad enough that Dylan Cease wasn't named an All-Star halfway through the season as he was one of the best pitchers in the first of the season as well. It is a really bad look that he was a snub and still ended up as a Cy Young Award finalist.
it became even worse when the league doubled down on their nonsense when naming the ALL MLB first team and didn't include him on that either. To say that he wasn't one of the five best pitchers in the game is a complete joke.
Dylan Cease was absolutely snubbed my the league once again.
It doesn't mean anything of relevance these days but it would just be nice to see Cease get the respect that he deserves.
Sandy Alcantara and Justin Verlander deserve to be there over everyone as they were the two Cy Young Award winners. Alek Manoah was the third-place Cy Young finisher in the AL so he has a case as well. But having him and not Cease who finished higher is terrible.
It is even worse seeing that Shohei Ohtani and Framber Valdez are on there and they weren't nominees at all. Ohtani probably deserves to be on there as well but Cease should be above everyone.
Cease was named on the second team list but that isn't good enough. He was way better than most of the pitchers in the league this year and deserves the proper recognition. Maybe if the White Sox were a little bit better, he'd get it. That is a shame.