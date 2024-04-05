Eloy Jimenez hits the Injured List again to the surprise of nobody
The Chicago White Sox are a terrible baseball team. Eloy Jimenez is one of the reasons why. He is one of the many prospects that never lived up to the potential that he showed early on.
Jimenez has been a guy that gets hurt every single season of his MLB career. There have been some more significant than others but he is always missing time.
It makes you wonder why. Is he not doing what he needs to do to stay in shape? That will be debated for a long time.
He is once again on the IL (10 Day) with a left adductor strain. This is a move that is retroactive to April 2nd so he is eligible to come off on April 12th.
Chicago White Sox OF/DH Eloy Jimenez is back on the IL yet again
In addition to this move, they selected the contract of OF Robbie Grossman from AAA Charlotte and designated RHP Alex Speas for assignment.
Eloy's goal coming into 2024 was to play 150 games. He is for sure not going to reach that number now and it is hard to see him even reaching 120 games. To be honest, playing in 100 has been a challenge for him throughout his career. His body just can't handle playing that many games in a row.
When he's been able to hit in his career, he's been good. His raw power is as good as anyone to ever come through the White Sox system. However, he hasn't been able to develop it to take the next step. It feels like he's actually going backward.
Before he got hurt, he looked terrible. He only had two hits in 11 at-bats and missed a couple of key opportunities to drive in runs which would have helped the Sox have a few more wins. He is slashing .182/.182/.182 for an OPS of .364 so far. He is still looking for that first HR of the season.
It isn't like people are in a rush to get him back because the hope of him becoming a great hitter is just not there anymore. Maybe he can come back and prove everyone wrong but don't count on it.