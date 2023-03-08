Elvis Andrus has some big praise for White Sox rookie Oscar Colas
The Chicago White Sox will soon enter the 2023 MLB season as they will travel to Texas for a four-game series with the defending World Series champions, the Houston Astros.
Spring Training has brought the White Sox a brand new version of fundamentally sound baseball and it's precisely how skipper Pedro Grifol wants his club to be competing.
One of the biggest stories emerging in Camelback Ranch is how prospect Oscar Colas has been playing throughout play in Arizona.
Thus far, Oscar Colas is batting .429 with a .931 OPS. In 21 plate appearances, he's shown great potential.
Oscar Colas has been so good so far in White Sox spring training this year.
Colas has shown patience in the batter's box, he's shown power from the left side, and overall has solidified himself as a top-hitting prospect soon to break onto the major league roster for the White Sox.
Elvis Andrus firmly believes in what Oscar Colas brings to the table and Oscar is the type of player that should generate entertainment in Chicago for an extended period.
It's great knowing a veteran presence in Elvis Andrus thinks so highly of Colas and it could potentially lead to a significant relationship between the two athletes in 2023.
What impresses Andrus the most is how big of a role he has played in spring training without even playing a game in the majors yet. Elvis sees the competitiveness from Colas and that should stick for him during his 2023 season at whatever level he is playing for the organization.
The organization knows the young star's talent and they are impressed with how prepared and understanding he has been throughout spring training this far.
It's great that he's getting the chance to perform with the club in Arizona and it's given him a probable opportunity to be on the Opening Day roster in 2023.
As long as Oscar Colas maintains his hard work has to earn it mentality, he's going to be causing damage in the big leagues for a long time.
he is the complete package and his fundamentally sound hitting approach has been seen by many in the baseball world during this year's spring training games.
If Colas maintains his excellent play, he should break camp with the team. It will be interesting to watch how his first couple of games in the majors go.