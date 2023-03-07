White Sox News: Lance Lynn is looking good, Elvis Andrus is ready, and more
The Chicago White Sox winning spring training games isn’t the most important thing but there are certain things that can happen that make wins notable.
That was the case for the White Sox on Tuesday when they hit the ball early and often against Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers who is one of the best pitchers in the game right now.
Lance Lynn got the start for the White Sox and he was nails as we became used to seeing from him. In what is likely his last appearance before the World Baseball Classic begins for Team USA, he went 4.0 innings with no runs against and just two hits. He struck out five batters as well.
It was a great performance from Lynn who is looking to bounce back from a somewhat down year in 2022. So far, he looks healthy and ready to go which was not the case at the beginning of last year. If he is the pitcher that we know he can be, the White Sox are already significantly better.
The Chicago White Sox have good vibes right now in spring training.
Elvis Andrus is someone that appears to already be ready for Opening Day. His play has been amazing so far this spring and he just added more great stats to his resume on Tuesday. He went 2 for 3 with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI.
Signing him was always a smart idea but it is looking even better now that he seems to be enjoying playing for this team once again. The vibes are immaculate and he is a big reason why.
Another person who is a big reason why is Pedro Grifol. He has been amazing so far this spring as a manager. The team looks like they have a better attitude, they are more aggressive, and they look hungrier to win than they were under Grifol's predecessor.
Oscar Colas deserves some love as well. There was some question as to whether or not he would make the Opening Day roster or not. As of now, if he doesn't, it will be because of service time issues because he has been one of the best players on the team so far this spring.
There are plenty of "it's only spring" people out there and they have a point. However, playing this well all spring long to be ready for the games that count is better than the alternative. The White Sox need to keep playing like this if they want to have a fast start toward a bounce-back season in 2023.