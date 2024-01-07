Former Chicago White Sox All-Star could sign in free agency soon
Former Chicago White Sox All-Star could sign with a team in free agency soon.
By Jon Conahan
Former Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson still finds himself without a team heading into 2024. While that's certain to change, the rumors about the two-time All-Star have been quiet.
The 30-year-old had a tough season in 2023, posting a -2.0 WAR and hitting just one home run. It was by far the worst season in Anderson's career. Unfortunately, that's going to lead to the contract he gets this offseason.
Anderson will certainly have to take a prove it year type of deal if he wants to get paid the way he was expecting to after his 2021 season when he posted a 4.7 WAR and slahsed .309/.338/.469 with 17 home runs.
At his best, Anderson is a legit everyday shortstop. The glove has never been great, but he hit enough to keep him in the lineup.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Anderson's free agency could be heating up.
"Anderson’s difficulties will likely result in him signing a one-year “prove it” deal for 2024, allowing him to rebuild his value and test the market again next winter. That could open his market to a number of teams, with the Giants, Angels and Marlins among those that have been connected to him at various points this offseason."
Feinsand adds that the Miami Marlins showed interest in Anderson during the Trade Deadline in '23 and could end up in South Beach due to the team being one of two MLB teams to not sign a free agent this winter.
"Miami currently has Jon Berti penciled in at shortstop, and while the Marlins seem unlikely to spend big money in free agency -- they’re one of only two teams not to sign a Major League free agent this winter -- Anderson’s situation might present Miami with a perfect storm. The Marlins reportedly had interest in Anderson prior to last year’s Trade Deadline, and if he signs an incentive-laden, one-year deal, he would certainly have motivation to rebound next year."
Anderson's career in Chicago will always be appreciated, but it was time for him to go. His tough stretch in 2023 was the nail in the coffin to an interesting relationship.