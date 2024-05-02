This former Chicago White Sox star reaches a new low
Not only has 2024 not gone according to plan for the Chicago White Sox, but it hasn't gone according to plan for a former member of the White Sox either.
Former first baseman Jose Abreu signed with the Houston Astros before the 2023 season. Abreu ended a nine-year tenure in Chicago that saw him evolve into one of the franchise's best players and a beloved fan favorite. Seeing Abreu sign with the Astros was a gut punch for Sox fans, especially considering Abreu was still an above-average player.
In his first season with the Astros, Abreu struggled at times but was still a decent offensive player. The veteran finished with a slash line of .237/.296/.383 and hit 18 homers. In 2024, however, the wheels have fallen completely off.
Jose Abreu has had a horrible start to 2024
In 2024, through 77 plate appearances, Abreu has a pitiful .099/.156/.113 slash line. Unsurprisingly, it was announced that the Astros are optioning the veteran to the team's Florida Complex League affiliate in West Palm Beach. Per Houston general manager Dana Brown, the decision was mutual between the team and Abreu.
"It tells you that much more about the human being that he was frustrated," Brown said. "He was wearing it. If you've been around these athletes any number of years, you can tell when they're frustrated. ... You take it home with you."
Brown also mentioned that he doesn't see the move as a long-term thing. Abreu is a career .284 hitter who has always had pop and has been an average fielder at first base. Seeing the veteran struggle this badly is definitely a shock.
Abreu's tenure with the White Sox was one for the record books
Baseball fans shouldn't let Abreu's recent struggles take away from his prior greatness. The slugger was a three-time All-Star. He won AL MVP in the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season while leading the league in hits, RBI, slugging percentage and total bases. He was also the AL RBI champ in 2019.
Abreu has the 10th-most homers in White Sox history, the sixth-most doubles, third-most homers, and fifth-most RBIs.