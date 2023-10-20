Former White Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel allows the game-winner in NLCS
The Chicago White Sox had a very hard season. They were one of the worst teams in the league. However, that doesn't mean that fans of this team don't have agendas when it comes to watching the 2023 MLB Postseason.
There have been plenty of former White Sox players to play in the playoffs this year. One of them is now Philadelphia Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel. He has had a good season with Philly as they made it to the playoffs as the top Wild Card seed and have since won a round.
Now, they are looking to take a second straight trip to the World Series. Kimbrel, in his first season with the team, is looking to be a part of something special. He knows what it is like to be a World Series champion as he was with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.
Kimbrel is a well-decorated pitcher. He will probably be a Hall of Famer because of everything he's done in his career. He is a former Rookie of the Year, a nine-time All-Star, and a Reliever of the Year Award Winner.
Chicago White Sox fans remember Craig Kimbrel very well from 2021.
Unfortunately, recent years have seen Kimbrel play well in the regular season but struggle in big games. White Sox fans learned that the hard way when the team traded for him at the deadline in 2021. Now, most fans of this team are not all that fond of Kimbrel.
Those people had to be happy with how things went for Kimbrel on Thursday night. He was in a tie game late for the Phillies in game three of the NLCS. On the road, Kimbrel allowed a walk-off knock to Ketel Marte, and the Arizona Diamondbacks finally won a game in this series.
Philly still leads the series 2-1 but they need a big bounce back in game four. Kimbrel blew the game but the Phillies likely won't lose faith in him. You can be certain that he will pitch again in this series.
This is good news for baseball fans because it looked like the Phillies might dominate this series in the fashion of a sweep. It will be an entertaining series the rest of the way. It is tough to see this happen to Kimbrel but White Sox fans know it all too well.