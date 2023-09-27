This former White Sox player made his return to Chicago
The Chicago White Sox have made a lot of transactions this season as a result of being a terrible team. There are a lot of players who left the team after becoming well-known in the White Sox community.
One of those players is Seby Zavala who was designated for assignment earlier this season. He has since been claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks and is now in the thick of a playoff race. It is amazing how you can go from having a terrible season to a great one just by changing teams.
Zavala is not missed by the White Sox. He wasn't very good for them in 2023 and was not a part of the future anymore. He had some amazing moments with the team but nothing that warranted him staying for a very long time.
However, he does serve as a reminder of the good times and how badly it went south. He made his return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That had to be an emotional moment for him as he was a road player in town for the first time ever.
The Chicago White Sox let Seby Zavala go and he is now a Diamondback.
Of course, since joining the D-backs, he has done what most players who leave the White Sox do. He started to hit the ball very well. It is a small sample size but things have gotten better for him since heading to the team from Arizona.
He wasn't in the starting lineup for Arizona in this game but he did find his way into action. Zavala had an opportunity to pinch-hit. He had one plate appearance and he walked so it didn't count as an at-bat. He also came around to score which helped his team win the game 15-4.
It was pure domination by Zavala's news team after his old team had an early lead. It has to feel good to come back and dominate like that. He deserves it. It is looking like they will make the playoffs at this point and it is fair to be happy for him as he dealt with a lot of bad in Chicago.