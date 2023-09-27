The White Sox were blown out at home by the Diamondbacks
The Chicago White Sox have started a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. There are National League playoff implications in this series so it definitely matters to one of the two teams. The White Sox can be motivated by not losing 100 games and by being a spoiler late in the season.
They showed some life early in the game as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead by the end of the second inning. Eloy Jimenez highlighted all of that with a first-inning three-run home run. It was great to see them come out swinging.
In typical White Sox fashion, however, they turned this lead into being blown out by the Diamondbacks. They lost the game by a final score of 15-4. The Diamondbacks took the lead and then some to humiliate the White Sox.
They also gained some ground in the National League Wild Card race which was fantastic for them. Everything went right for them as the Chicago Cubs blew a 6-0 lead to the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. They have to be feeling so good about themselves going into the rest of this series.
The Chicago White Sox did not have a good game at all on Tuesday.
All of the White Sox pitchers that went in this game, were horrible. Every single one of them gave up at least one run. In fact, Declan Cronin is the only one who gave up only one run as the rest gave up multiple. It was a bad game all around for the staff.
The White Sox offense was okay in this game but only Eloy Jimenez was able to produce runs as he had all four RBIs. They didn't really take advantage of the fact that they had 9 hits. The D-Backs had 12 which is only three more but they blew out the Sox.
Now, the White Sox have to play them in game two on Wednesday afternoon. Their starter is to be determined which is kind of scary considering how bad we know this team can be on the mound right now.
They need to go 3-2 in their final five games to avoid 100 losses which is looking less and less likely with each passing day. We'll see what happens.