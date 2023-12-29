Frank Thomas has hilarious response to Fox News accidentally reporting his death
Frank Thomas responds to Fox News accidentally reporting his death on Friday morning.
By Jon Conahan
During a tribute on Friday morning aired on Fox News, fans were hit with shocking news that Frank Thomas passed away.
The Hall of Famer and Chicago White Sox legend, however, is alive and well.
Thomas has spent the last few years involved in the game as a broadcaster, including working with Fox Sports. It's uncertain how the media outlet received that news, even worse because he worked for them.
The Big Hurt took to social media to address the concerns, apologizing for his former employers' mistake. Given the magnitude of the situation, he had to shut them down right away.
"Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also."
The news confused baseball fans around the world until he sent out his tweet. If he had passed recently, this would've been breaking news all over as baseball fans love Thomas for what he did as a player.
Fox News corrected their mistake and apologized for the confusion. The outlet confused Frank Thomas's. One Frank Thomas, the Big Hurt, played for the White Sox. The other played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The one who played for the Pirates passed away in 2023.
“We also need to quickly issue a correction,” anchor Julie Banderas said. “We misidentified the late Frank Thomas, the three-time All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Frank Thomas we showed you unfortunately was also a former pro baseball player. He is very much alive. We apologize for that mistake.”
Thomas is one of the best to ever lace them up for the White Sox. The power-hitting first baseman hit 521 home runs and posted a career WAR of 73.8. He's a Hall of Famer, two-time MVP, and five-time All-Star.