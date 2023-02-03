The greatest Chicago White Sox player of all-time is a no brainer
There has been a lot of "greatest of all-time" talk over the last few days in response to Tom Brady retiring. For a lot of reasons, this is the biggest news in sports right now.
He is obviously the greatest NFL player who ever lived and you can argue that he is the greatest male team sport athlete in the history of the world.
That makes some people wonder about the greatest in thier team's history. For the White Sox, there is very little debate over who is the greatest player in franchise history.
That distinction belongs to Frank Thomas. The man known as "The Big Hurt' is one of the very best right-handed hitters in the history of the sport and the White Sox reaped all the benefits.
Frank Thomas is the greatest player in the history of the White Sox.
Frank Thomas was a first ballot Hall of Famer because of everything that he accomplished in his career. He was a two time AL MVP, a five time All-Star, four time Silver Slugger, a batting champion, and a Home Run Derby Champion.
Nobody in White Sox history has ever had that level of success at any position. Thomas also hit 521 home runs and 448 of them came in a White Sox uniform. He was the definition of an elite hitter playing for this team during all the years of his prime.
When someone talks about the "Mt Rushmore of White Sox players", Frank Thomas is the guy in the first spot. Other players like Carlton Fisk, Minnie Minoso, Paul Konerko, and Mark Buehrle amongst many others can be argued for the rest of the list but everyone knows that Thomas is the guy.
He is even the guy when it comes to all-time Chicago sports. Michael Jordan is the king but Thomas is right there with guys like Walter Payton, Patrick Kane, and Ernie Banks amongst others. There is no underestimating the impact that he has had on this team and city.
Is someone ever going to surpass Thomas on this list? Never say never. The White Sox will have some amazing players over the decades and we will have to see if anyone ever comes close to the impact that Thomas had in his day.