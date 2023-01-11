Gleyber Torres comes to the Chicago White Sox in one of these huge trades
The Chicago White Sox could absolutely use a second baseman right now. It has been an issue for a while that they have just refused to address the right way.
They have tried a bunch of short-term fixes that never work over the years. It has harmed their competitive window so far and it appears as if it is going to again.
As of right now, the plan is to have Romy Gonzalez as the starting second baseman. Lenyn Sosa is set to be the backup for Gonzalez. Unfortunately, that is not the best combo right now.
If the team wants to be really serious, an upgrade might be in order. Someone to consider is New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres. He is a second baseman that would help the White Sox in every way. One of these three trades might get the deal done if both teams wanted to go that route:
To White Sox: Gleyber Torres - To Yankees: Garrett Crochet, Sean Burke, Carlos Perez
The Chicago White Sox would love a second baseman like Gleyber Torres.
The Chicago White Sox should seriously consider adding someone like Gleyber Torres. That is even if they are paying a little bit to get him.
Garrett Crochet has an extremely high ceiling and Sean Burke is someone that could absolutely become a piece for a team. Carlos Perez is a catching prospect that would be a nice piece to throw into a trade as well.
Crochet missed all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery but he is on track to be ready for 2022. The Yankees would love to add someone like him. He projects to be a starter long-term but has begun his MLB career as a reliever.
If moving Torres is something that the Yankees want to do before spring training, the White Sox should be all in on him. If Crochet can move the needle on a trade, the White Sox have to at least consider it.