White Sox News: Cueto has a new team, Correa update, and more
There has been a lot of news surrounding the Chicago White Sox lately. There has also been a lot of news surrounding the league as a whole which has made the off-season a lot more fun than usual years. With spring training about a month away from starting, there is still more to figure out.
The first bit of news to talk about is Johnny Cueto. He has signed with the Miami Marlins after having a magnificent year with the Chicago White Sox in 2022. He earned himself a nice contract by pitching so well on a team that desperately needed him.
Miami all of the sudden has a really nice pitching staff with Cueto added to the mix. They play in a very difficult National League East Division that has three other teams that believe that they can be in the World Series.
it should be fun to watch Cueto pitch in a situation like that. For his sake, because he was so good with the White Sox, we can only hope that he has the same kind of magic with them that he did with the White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox are doing what they can to try and improve.
Meanwhile, the White Sox replaced Cueto's spot in the rotation with Mike Clevinger. That is a downgrade but the hope is that Ethan Katz and his staff can help get Clevinger back to his pre-Padres self.
Correa Update:
The Chicago White Sox are going to see Carlos Correa back in the American League Central Division. He is going to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year 200 million dollar contract. Once again though, this is pending a physical.
His bad physical has now cost him two teams now and the Twins (who were waiting in the winds the whole time) got him back. Seeing him back in the AL Central is less than ideal.
Now, the Minnesota Twins are fully going to believe that they are a contender in the division again because one of the best shortstops in the game is coming back to town. This isn't the best news that the Chicago White Sox has ever gotten.
Liam Hendriks:
Earlier this week, we found out about Liam Hendriks and his cancer diagnosis. That is extremely sad news as he has now started to undergo treatment.
Over the last couple of days, it has been obvious that the entire league is behind him in this fight. It has been amazing to see the baseball community come together to send well wishes his way.
If we know Liam the way we think we do, he will get this taken care of and stay incredibly strong throughout. Seeing him back on the mound again one day will be amazing. Few people in the game are as great off the field as they are on the field. Good luck, Liam.