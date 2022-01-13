GM Chris Getz makes it seem like the Chicago White Sox were dealt a poor hand even though he dealt the cards

General manager Chris Getz is claiming the Chicago White Sox have been dealt a poor hand this season.

Here is the problem, Getz has been the dealer the entire time.

Community note: Chris Getz is the dealer. https://t.co/sGZE6v5bGG — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) September 11, 2024

The only thing you can absolve Getz of is the annual injuries to Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, and Luis Robert Jr.

You cannot blame the dealer in that situation as that is the equalivant of the dealer being relieved at the table to take a bathroom break.

Otherwise, Getz put this historically awful team together in an era where it should be nearly impossible for that to happen.

The biggest knock against Chris Getz is that he assembled the worst team since before World War II in an age when technology, analytics, and general knowledge should make that impossible. https://t.co/GvWdv7xrW6 — Rob Hart (@RobHartWBBM) September 8, 2024

Congrats to Chris Getz. He built a roster that’s worse than a team assembled in 1906 by a guy named Robert E Lee Stonewall Bouregard who scouted players based on phrenology. Well done. — Rob Hart (@RobHartWBBM) September 8, 2024

With all the resources front offices have these days, it is nearly impossible to construct a roster that is a threat to breaking the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics record for the worst winning percentage in the modern era.

Teams like the 1935 Boston Braves or those 1916 A's had to deal with severe financial issues and the lack of technology.

Roster construction in those days was limited to what a few scouts could find out of high school. Some teams could not afford to send their scouts beyond the region that they played in.

White Sox players do not have to deal with long train rides to get to away games.

Modern technology, chartered flights, and television money ensuring ownership groups are well funded should safeguard franchises from being this historically awful.

Somehow, the Sox have achieved this type of futility that no franchise operating in 2024 should reach. Part of it is the owner refuses to spend enough money to acquire premium talent. The other part is the general manager keeps refusing to acknowledge the role he has played in the team's rapid decay.

At the winter meetings, Getz made the infamous "I don't like our team" quote. The irony in the quote is Getz's failure as the team's director of player development contributed to being the franchise's state being so distasteful.

Now, he is saying the Sox were dealt a poor hand at the figurative blackjack table when he was dealing out nothing but the two of hearts and the five of spades.

Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz, on the record 125 loss pace the team is on: “If you would have told me we would end up flirting with the record, I would have been a little surprised. Now if you would have told me prior to the year we would have ended up with over 100 losses,… — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 9, 2024

Communication does not seem to be Getz's strong suit. One moment he is ignoring the fact he constructed this gosh awful team even if there were outside contributing factors such as the owner putting severe spending restrictions in place. The next he is admitting he knew this club would lose 100 games for the second straight season.

However, it would be difficult for many to talk about inheriting a mansion that has been reduced to rubble, a good GM would find a way to be more eloquent than Getz.

I'm not sure that anybody could be great at talking about these White Sox if they're responsible for the construction, but boy, Chris Getz is taking it into some weird places. https://t.co/Zm2Ym7P1sL — Jim Margalus (@SoxMachine) September 10, 2024

It is sad watching how bad things have gotten for the White Sox these days. Hey, this is what happens when the deck is stacked against the franchise. However, frustrating might be a way better way to describe the state of the club since it was ownership and the GM that dealt the poor hand to begin with.