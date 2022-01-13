The Chicago White Sox are 11 defeats away from breaking the 1962 New York Mets for most losses in a 162-game season.

Three double-digit losing streaks have helped the Sox get this close. Winning just seven games between July and August is another. Being bereft of players with major-league talent is another on the Dead Sea Scrolls-sized list of reasons why the Southsiders have 110 beats in the first week of September.

Being unable to win more than one game since June might be the saddest part of this historic losing.

The Sox have been so bad that they are incapable of putting together even more than one day of good baseball since June.

June 27th-29th was the last time the Pale Hose had a winning streak. Luis Robert Jr. and the bullpen found a way to beat the Atlanta Braves on June 27th and then the Sox took the first two games of a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies. That was the last time the White Sox won a series.

Ever since late June, victories have been few and far between. That is because being able to play winning baseball lasts just a few hours for this team.

Even if a starting pitcher like Davis Martin goes out and pitches a gem like last night, the lineup, the defense, or the bullpen will find a way to make sure the Sox will lose.

Two straight? Too much. Davis Martin can't prevent White Sox' 110th loss https://t.co/V73G2hot2y — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 7, 2024

The Sox shocked the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday with an 8-1 thrashing to end a 12-game losing streak. Martin pitched great against the Red Sox to give the Sox a chance to win back-to-back games. However, the offense produced just one run and reliever Matt Foster gave up a two-run homer in the seventh to end any hope of establishing the early stages of a winning streak.

Luck has not been in the Sox' favor for much of the season. Being unable to string together wins is another reason the Sox are seven games off their 39-103 Pythagorean record.

It also reinforces how the White Sox have been the unofficial get-right team of Major League Baseball. The Red Sox came into last night's contest losers of five straight games and six of their previous seven. That skid contributed to Boston practically falling out of the AL wild-card race.

However, the schedule has smiled upon the BoSox. They can feel confident they can pick up two victories and probably a sweep against the White Sox because Chicago's AL team is incapable of playing more than a few hours of winning baseball.

That is why the 2024 White Sox have been experts in establishing losing streaks and professionals in losing.