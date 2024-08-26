GM Chris Getz needs a timetable for a Chicago White Sox rebuild plan
By Chip Egan
That bump turned into a Chicago-sized pothole and back-to-back 100-loss seasons are inexcusable.
Getz's asking for patience is certainly going to be put to the test if things don't change quickly. What's worse is whatever rebuilding plan he has in mind doesn't seem to show signs of this team being pointed in the right direction.
The firing of manager Pedro Grifol needed to be done and marked a step in the right direction. Now comes the hard part in which Getz needs to find the right person to guide the team back to becoming relevant. Getz has already said he would look for someone who is in uniform and from outside the organization.
The recent trade deadline came and went with the White Sox moving everyone but the piece most prized by teams, pitcher Garrett Crochet. Not only did the team not move Crochet, but the prevailing thought is the team failed to get enough in return for the likes of Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, and Michael Kopech.
While it takes two to tango in a trade, the fact the White Sox didn't get a better haul has made fans wonder if Getz is the right man to get things on track. Teams knew the White Sox would be desperate to move pieces and took advantage of the situation.
Thus, it seemed Getz wasn't really dealing from a position of strength like he thought he had or believes he will have going into the offseason.