Grading Romy Gonzalez's 2023 Chicago White Sox season
Not every player on the Chicago White Sox this season played the entire season. Some people did have some injuries that hurt their chances of having a good year.
However, Romy Gonzalez was pretty bad before he was hurt too. In fact, you can make a claim that he was one of the worst players on the team in 2023. They came in with him battling Lenyn Sosa for the second base job until they signed Elvis Andrus.
Guess what? They were all bad. In addition to not being a good defender, Romy couldn't hit. He slashed .194/.208/.376 with an OPS of .585. He hit three home runs, had 14 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. His WAR on the season ended at -0.4. All of this is terrible.
All of this came in just 44 games. He went out in June and never returned. His season ended because of a torn labrum. He had surgery to fix it and is expected to make a full recovery. He should be good to go by spring training.
The Chicago White Sox needed to see something from Romy Gonzalez and didn't.
It is not going to be a good look for the White Sox, however, if he is needed for next season at the MLB level. He isn't good enough to be a starting infielder at the Major League level on a regular basis. The White Sox can keep thinking that he is but that is why they are a 61-101 baseball team.
2023 Final Grade: F
Romy Gonzalez had a tough injury and we wish him the best. However, he didn't play bad because he got hurt. He was playing poorly and then got hurt. Obviously, there is a major difference there with that.
He can't hit and he isn't that great of a defensive second baseman which he showed for real this year when he was given the chance.
2024 Outlook:
The Chicago White Sox would be better off looking for new help in the infield. We will see what happens with Tim Anderson at shortstop and we know that Elvis Andrus is going to be gone. Yoan Moncada, when healthy, will play third base.
There is no room for Romy because he hasn't forced himself into the lineup. In fact, he has forced himself out of the lineup.