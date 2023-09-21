Gregory Santos was a great Chicago White Sox story in 2023
Not many things have gone right for the Chicago White Sox in 2023. One of the things they can be happy about is the play of Gregory Santos. This was his first year with the team after spending the first two years of his career with the San Francisco Giants.
He started to get his chance once the White Sox let go of players like Jose Ruiz and Jake Diekman. Santos took that chance and ran with it this year.
He pitched in 66.1 innings over 60 games where he had an ERA of 3.39 and a WHIP of 1.296. He also struck out 66 batters so he was averaging about one an inning. These are great numbers for someone that wasn't expected to play much at all this season in MLB.
Santos accumulated a WAR of 1.2 which is not bad for a reliever that isn't one of thier prominant ones. He should be very proud of the year that he put together. He was one of the best options that they were able to throw out there at any given moment.
The Chicago White Sox saw Gregory Santos have a good season in 2023.
It didn't matter much because the team around him was awful but it is better than seeing him play poorly like the guys he replaced. He wasn't a superstar or anything like that but he was more than an adequite option out of the bullpen.
Now, however, he is going to finish the season on the Injured List. On Wednesday, the White Sox put him on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.
In the same transaction, the White Sox activated Garrett Crochet from the 15-day IL and returned him from is injury rehab assignment that he was on with the AAA Charlotte Knights.
It is good to see that Crochet is healthy enough to get some innings at the end of the year but it isn't fun to see Santos go down for the season.
Hopefully, Santos is able to find his way back to MLB next season. He would be a great person for the White Sox to have eat up some innings in 2024 as long as he is healthy.