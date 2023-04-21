How many perfect games are there in Chicago White Sox history?
Ah, yes, the perfect game: one of the rarest feats to ever be pulled off in Major League Baseball.
A perfect game is when one or more pitchers complete a nine-inning game without allowing the opposing team to reach base once. This means no errors, no walks, no hit-by-pitches, no dropped third strikes, no base hits, nothing.
Over the course of the game of baseball's long, storied past, there have only been 23 occurrences of such a game.
In fact, no player has thrown one since all the way back in 2012. No hitters have happened since then, typically a minimum of one a year, but perfection is much, much more difficult to achieve.
How many perfect games are there in Chicago White Sox history?
The short answer is three. This is actually a pretty high number to have for a single club since there have been so few occurrences of this in history.
The first-ever perfect game by the White Sox came all the way back in 1922 when right-hander Charlie Robertson shut down the Detroit Tigers.
The Sox won the game 2-0 thanks to a dominant performance from Robertson, who struck out six batters. Like most other perfect games, this one was highlighted by a defensive play that saved the game, this time it was thanks to outfielder Johnny Mostil.
The next one did not come for the White Sox until July of 2009 when Mark Buehrle, one of the best and most reliable White Sox pitchers in recent memory, struck out six batters against the Rays while not allowing a single baserunner.
The final score was 6-0 and the game was saved by an outstanding catch by center fielder DeWayne Wise, who robbed Gabe Kapler of a home run in the top of the ninth inning.
Shockingly, the third White Sox perfect game came just three years after the second one. Philip Humber (of all people!) threw the best game of his life against the Mariners, striking out nine batters along the way.
Before and after his perfect game, Humber was statistically one of the worst pitchers in the league. His dominant performance in April of 2012 is one of the unlikeliest perfect games in the league's history.