How Romy Gonzalez’s role looks for the Chicago White Sox in 2023
The Chicago White Sox have set their final opening day roster and there are a few surprises on it as some will see. Leury Garcia is not on the opening-day roster and it appears as if the White Sox are moving away from him.
There are some exciting names on the roster including outfielder Oscar Colas, who has had a great spring training as well as second baseman Romy Gonzalez who had to earn his spot.
Gonzalez is no stranger to starting for the White Sox in the Major Leagues. He played a little bit for the White Sox in 2021 and 2022 and is poised to help them out again in 2023.
With Elvis Andrus taking the reins as the starter at second base it would appear as if Gonzalez will back him up and relieve him as needed.
The White Sox need Romy Gonzalez to have a strong season in 2023.
This means that Gonzalez can spell Andrus when he needs a rest or is nursing a minor injury. If Andrus does suffer a serious injury, Gonzalez could step in and possibly be a long-term starter.
The batting stats that Gonzalez put up this spring are solid, to say the least. In 48 at-bats he has ten runs, 12 hits, and six home runs. He has batted in 12 runs and stolen one base. His slash line in spring training was .250/.315/.961.
Not a terrible spring training by any means. It appears as if Gonzalez is poised to have a strong season as long as he gets opportunities at the plate.
During the time he spent in the Majors with the Sox last year, Gonzalez was at bat 105 times and had 15 runs to go along with 25 hits, two home runs, and 11 runs batted in.
Not a strong year but Gonzalez was just getting used to things. At that time, his future looked bright.
Look for Gonzalez to be an important asset to the White Sox going forward in 2023. I would think that he will spell Andrus often as well as possibly play a little shortstop and right field.
This jack of all trades will be handy to have on the team as he can fill a few different spots. He’s kind of like Garcia was. A little bit of everything but a better bat in the lineup.
Gonzalez should get plenty of time at the plate and play defense this season which should help him develop into a strong player that the White Sox can count on.
I would think that as the season wears on, Gonzalez will morph into a strong hitter if given the opportunity. He could end up seeing quite a bit of playing time.
If spring training is any indication, which it generally isn’t but we can still hope, Gonzalez is going to have a fine season. Let’s see how he does against the top-level competition daily for a while and see how his talent matches up.
The White Sox are heading into the season with a roster full of great talent and a lot of possibilities. Gonzalez is just one of those players that the White Sox should be able to count on to help bring them success this season.