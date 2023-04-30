It is time for the Chicago White Sox to trade Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox had a lead on Saturday night but the Tampa Bay Rays had other ideas. In fact, they were up 3-0 going into the seventh but came out of that inning down 10-3. Yes, Tampa scored 10 in the 7th.
None of that matters though. They’re in danger of being swept again and extending the losing streak to 11 games. It is just a bad situation.
One of the most infuriating parts about that is that the is the fact that most of the core doesn't do what they need to in order to win. Almost everyone involved hasn't lived up to any sort of expectations.
One of the most disappointing of them all is Luis Robert Jr. He has been horrific in 2023 which lines up with the rest of his teammates. The difference is that Luis Robert Jr. has talent that was causing people to compare him to Mike Trout.
The Chicago White Sox should just move on from Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Robert Jr. isn't even in the same stratosphere as Mike Trout and he never will be. In fact, he is one of the biggest busts in Chicago White Sox history. That isn't saying that he isn't talented either because he is.
He just doesn't have what it takes to be an elite player because he doesn't want to be. This all stems from a play that happened on Saturday night against the Rays. He didn't run out a ground ball that led to him being out because he clearly would have been safe if he even slightly hustled.
He blamed his heavy hustle from the night before as to why he didn't this time. That's right, Luis Robert Jr. thinks that Major League Baseball players don't have to hustle multiple nights in a row.
The Chicago White Sox should just trade him right now. There are plenty of players in the minors that would have run that out with their entire heart and soul. They might have a fraction of Robert's physical gifts but they have tons more care.
Maybe Robert Jr. just doesn't want to be on the White Sox anymore. To that we say trade him as well. This team has sunk so low that they really don't have anything to lose right now.