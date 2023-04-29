Jake Burger might be the Chicago White Sox 2023 All-Star
The White Sox are 7-20 and are one of the worst baseball teams in the league so far. It hasn't been what anyone was expecting and it feels like it only gets worse day in and day out.
While it's hard to try and find positives about the club during the 2023 season, Jake Burger is a name to shine a light on. Hopefully, that remains the same for the rest of the year.
Burger, like always, was called up when Yoan Moncada went down and onto the injured list with a back injury. This time, he has made everybody on the south side of Chicago know that he is here to stay no matter who's healthy and who isn't.
The Chicago White Sox should be very proud of Jake Burger right now.
Jake Burger, who has recently become a father, is using his "dad power" to surge baseballs deep into outfield seats. In 54 at-bats, he has seven home runs with thirteen runs batted in.
He has been the White Sox's only consistent power bat and if it weren't for him, the White Sox simply wouldn't be scoring runs at this point. Burger is a run producer and the organization needs to find a spot for him in the lineup every single day for the rest of the season.
His offensive abilities are too good to overlook and the 27-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri deserves every bit of appropriate recognition from his teammates, his coaching staff, and the rest of the organization.
The more at-bats Burger receives, the more mature of a hitter he will be which can lead to an abundance of possibilities for him and the White Sox as a whole.
With most of the White Sox players underperforming offensively, there's a legit chance that Jake Burger can be representing the club at this year's all-star game in Seattle. At the moment, if anyone were deserving of a spot in the game, it would be him without a doubt.
The Chicago White Sox are having one of the worst starts in franchise history and if Jake Burger hadn't been on the roster for the majority of April, who knows how much worse it could have been without his terrific play?