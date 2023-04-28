These 3 Chicago White Sox players can just be cut right now
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of problems and not much accountability. They are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history and they aren't even trying to be bad on purpose. They are just bad by accident which makes it so incredibly frustrating.
When stuff like this happens, we always just think about who is to blame. There are a lot of people to blame but that isn't going to help them start winning.
Right now, they need to start making some moves that will help them get back to where they need to be. That could start with cutting some of the players that they don't need to have on the roster anymore. They can start with these three players:
1. Aaron Bummer
Aaron Bummer needs to be off the Chicago White Sox sooner than later.
Aaron Bummer was an outstanding reliever at one point which is why he has the contract that he currently does. His stuff used to be as nasty as it can be which allowed him to be one of the best in the game.
Now, he just doesn't seem to have it anymore. Maybe it is because the White Sox misuse him but the reality of the situation is that he just doesn't help them win.
If they can't get a team to make a trade for him, they should honestly just cut him now. That would be good for him as he could start over somewhere fresh and it would be good for the White Sox as they can start trying new things. It is sad that this is where he is but it's the truth.