Jose Abreu returns to Chicago for the first time since his departure
It can be an emotional night at the ballpark Friday as Jose Abreu comes back to the south side of Chicago for the very first time as an opposing player.
Abreu left during this past off-season with a large contract to be the Houston Astros' first basemen for at least the next three years.
While he has a -0.9 WAR this season, what he did for the Chicago White Sox during his nine seasons on the team was impressive.
Abreu is a great guy and a terrific ball player. He will forever be loved in the city of Chicago and he should be welcomed with open arms throughout the entire series no matter what side he plays for.
The Chicago White Sox will remember Jose Abreu very fondly over time.
In a White Sox uniform, the 2020 AL MVP hit 243 home runs, drove in 863 runners, and had 1445 hits. He was an offensive juggernaut and he will always go down as one of the most successful players in the White Sox's history.
The organization will have a video tribute for the Cuban native before the game starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox or Astros are playing competitive baseball yet thus far into the 2023 season but it will still be a treat for everyone at the ballpark to see the guy that was their leader for almost a decade return to his career-long field once again.
White Sox fans should send nothing but positivity his way when he gets called before the game and before he steps into the batter's box. For everything he accomplished in a White Sox uniform, it's the least White Sox fans can do to show their appreciation.
Abreu is a great lifetime hitter at Guaranteed Rate Field and with him amid the worst season of his career, it's quick to assume he can't wait to try and find a groove in a ballpark where he has played the majority of his MLB career in.
It will be interesting to see how he squares off against his former teammates. While both teams haven't been the most enjoyable clubs to watch this season, it should remain a lively atmosphere simply because of the situation.