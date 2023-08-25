Korey Lee made his Chicago White Sox debut in Thursday's loss
The Chicago White Sox are going to start taking a look at young players again. It is unclear if this will be more of a retool or a full-blown rebuild but some prospects were brought in at the trade deadline.
One of those was Korey Lee. He is a catcher who was acquired in the deal that sent Kendall Graveman back to the Houston Astros. He was then listed as the number 18 prospect in the system.
Along with Edgar Quero, another catching prospect recently acquired by the Sox, they are hoping that they have a duo that can make some noise.
Ahead of their game on Thursday, the White Sox called up Lee. He then made his White debut against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It is unfortunate that the White Sox lost to the worst team in the league for his team debut but that makes so much sense based on how the season has gone.
Outside of one throwing error, Lee had a decent game behind the plate. Every catcher will make errors but they seem to have come in bunches for the White Sox over the last handful of years. It would be nice to see that corrected.
At the plate, Lee had a memorable night. He had his hit with the White Sox in the game which is obviously a moment he will never forget. He then came around to score.
If he could have that kind of impact on a regular basis for a while, he would prove to be a very valuable player. It is also pretty exciting to see a White Sox prospect come up and do well right away.
Lee appeared in 12 games with the Astros last season and only accumulated four hits in 26 plate appearances. Obviously, he has done some good developing since then.
The White Sox have a history of taking young promising prospects and ruining them. The hope now is that they can change that narrative and it may start with a kid like Korey Lee.