The White Sox stunned everyone and fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams
The Chicago White Sox are a really bad team. There are lots of really bad teams in Major League Baseball but not many of them had the expectations that they had.
Things have fallen apart as they look like a team that might reach 80 losses before they get to 50 wins. That is as pathetic as it gets in Major League Baseball.
This team needs changes from the top to bottom and it has been obvious for a long time. The rebuild is a failure and people need to be held accountable.
Well, that started on Tuesday night when the White Sox made huge changes. Both Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn have been fired. That is incredibly huge news for this team as they have both been there for a very long time.
The Chicago White Sox fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams on Tuesday.
It is clear that neither of them was doing their job right. They only won two single playoff games over the course of the rebuild and have mostly been a civic embarrassment.
This is one of the best days of the White Sox season and it has nothing to do with actual baseball being played. It is crazy to say but it is the truth. Things are bad with this team right now and this was a step toward changing that.
There is going to be a lot of discussion about what is next for the White Sox but that can come at a later date. Right now, it is about finishing this season as strong as they can and getting back on track during the off-season.
We can only hope that things change with a new regime running things. It has been a long time since big moves like this were made with this organization.
With all the noise made on Monday night about a sale combined with the fact that they were blown out by the Mariners, it seemed like a very dark day. Well, this news provided some light.