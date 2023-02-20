Liam Hendriks told Yasmani Grandal that he's going to pitch this year
Liam Hendriks was a topic of conversation a lot this weekend. As he battles cancer through treatment, everyone in the baseball community has come together to support one of the great human beings we have in the game today.
Hendriks, like the true warrior that he is, showed up to Chicago White Sox spring training. He has been throwing while doing this treatment which speaks volumes about his dedication to his team and the game.
Ethan Katz got a little choked up when he talked about Hendriks and what an inspiration he is. Lots of White Sox players and coaches have spoken about Hendriks so far at this spring training. They always talk about how strong he is off the field in addition to being so good at baseball.
Yasmani Grandal’s recent words about him are actually incredible. What Hendriks told Grandal is something that should excite everyone. According to Grandal, Hendriks fully anticipates playing for the White Sox this year.
Liam Hendriks believes that he is going to pitch for the White Sox in 2023.
That statement totally fits the profile of Liam Hendriks and how he acts as a human being. He is a fierce competitor that wears his heart on his sleeve every single time he goes out there.
The day that Hendriks returns is going to be a top moment of the season for the White Sox. It will be highly anticipated when it does happen. If Hendriks believes that there is a chance that he pitches this year, we have no reason not to believe him.
This is the type of person that can be inspiring for a generation of people that are dealing with something similar to themselves or even someone around them. He is going out there and doing what he loves despite the complications that he is dealing with.
If Hendriks is right and joins the White Sox this season, they will get a big boost both on and off the field. That can't be overstated because of how awesome he is. The Chicago White Sox organization is so much better when Liam Hendriks is a part of it all. Hopefully, all of this ends up true.