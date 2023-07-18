Lucas Giolito Rumors: Will this be his last start with the Chicago White Sox?
After taking two out of three from the best team in Major League Baseball, the Chicago White Sox were pretty happy.
That doesn't, however, erase the fact that they are 40-15, 15 games under, and eight games out of first place in a very bad AL Central Division.
Now, they have a series coming up against the National League version of themselves. The New York Mets were firmly supposed to be very good and have failed miserably.
It should be a fun series as the two teams don't play very often but both teams are presumed sellers ahead of the August 1st Trade Deadline.
The White Sox have some big decisions to make in the coming days.
Speaking of the trade deadline, Lucas Giolito is starting for the White Sox on Tuesday night. He is the leader of names on the block when it comes to the White Sox.
He might even be the most attractive starter on the market right now. There are plenty of teams looking to win a World Series that would love to add him in the middle of their rotation.
If Giolito does end up making this start on Tuesday night, there is a very good chance that he is making his last start in a White Sox uniform.
Honestly, it is a bit surprising that he has stuck it out with the White Sox this long. It felt like he'd be traded by now based on the way people around the baseball world were talking.
The White Sox may or may not get a good haul for Giolito when the trade does happen. Plenty of people feel that the wise thing to do would be to keep him and extend him but that would be surprising at this point.
It will be interesting to see when he gets traded and where he will land when he does. It is a shame that the White Sox have come to this but that's the reality of the situation.
Giolito was a fantastic pitcher during his tenure with the White Sox and he deserved better. We can only hope that both sides get what they need here. Enjoy this last Giolito start while you can.