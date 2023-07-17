Tim Anderson Rumors: There is a wrinkle to trading him
The Chicago White Sox are 40-55. Yay, they finally got their 40th win in game 95. Being 15 games under .500 on July 17th is not ideal.
Yes, they just took a series from the Atlanta Braves who are the best team in baseball. Well, the Oakland A's had a seven game winning streak at one point and they are 25-70 so that really doesn't mean much.
When you are 8.5 games out of first place in the division two weeks ahead of the trade deadline, you should be a seller.
There are tons of rumors that surround the Chicago White Sox right now. Tim Anderson has been involved in a few of them. There were thoughts that he'd be a great fit with the Los Angeles Dodgers but nothing has come of that yet.
The Chicago White Sox may be trading Tim Anderson at some point.
Well, there is a wrinkle to his potential trade. ESPN baseball reporter Jesse Rodgers (who specializes in Chicago baseball) went on ESPN 1000 and made a claim.
He has heard that if Tim Anderson were to get traded to a team, there is a chance that he'd have to play second base.
Of course, Tim Anderson is known for being the White Sox shortstop. However, he is not so exceptional at the position that he can't be moved away from it.
Trea Turner also being on Team USA at the World Baseball Classic made it where Tim Anderson had to primarily play second base in that tournament and he showed that he can do it.
He also played it once this season with the Chicago White Sox but it has mostly been shortstop for him.
The problem for Anderson is that he hasn't been himself at the plate this season. He was great at the World Baseball Classic and at the beginning of the MLB season but an early injury slowed him down. He hasn't been the same since.
With a change of scenery and a change of position (at least temporarily), Anderson might be able to bounce back and become that elite player again. We can only hope that the White Sox make a smart decision that benefits the franchise.